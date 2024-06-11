Kia EV2 Prototype Spotted For The First Time

Kia will soon launch the EV2, an even smaller EV model than the EV3, sharing the technical details with the Hyundai Inster electric crossover. A Kia EV2 prototype has been spotted for the first time with an air-tight black camouflage that still reveals much of the 2026 model's design. When Kia revealed its electrification plans in October 2023, the smallest model in the lineup was the EV3, which was only available as a concept at the time. However, Kia's CEO, Ho-Sung Song, told Autocar that an even smaller electric car was on the roadmap. The Kia EV2 would launch in Europe in 2026 at about 25,000 euros ($28,000). That sounded overly optimistic at the time, but now, as the EV market changed, it's entirely possible that the Kia EV2 would be even more affordable.



