Kia EV4 Hatchback Prototype Looks Like A Stretched EV3

In August, our carparazzi team snapped the 2025 Kia EV4 for the first time, with the big novelty being the hatchback variant. Four months later, the Korean carmaker fitted the production lights, revealing that the EV4 hatchback would look almost identical to the EV3 crossover. Having scored a home run with the EV9 seven-seater SUV, Kia is preparing to expand its EV lineup with more affordable models. The Koreans unveiled the EV3 crossover earlier this year and confirmed that they plan to bring it to markets outside Korea and Europe in the near future. Next year, we will also see the EV4 starting deliveries. Available as both sedan and hatchback, the EV4 should cater to a wide range of customers across the globe.



