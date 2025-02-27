Kia EV4 Hits The Ground Running With Almost 400 Mile Range

Last week, the covers came off the all-new Kia EV4 – revealing just how close the production car’s design will stay to the concept. Now, the firm has shown us the car in full, including a first look at the interior layout, and detailed tech specifications. The Volkswagen ID.3 rival will be available in the UK and Europe both as a hatchback and, unusually, a saloon. The two cars share their E-GMP platform and have an identical wheelbase, yet the saloon is a full 300mm longer overall thanks to an extended rear overhang. In fact, at 4,730mm, the EV4 saloon is 35mm longer even than an EV6.



