Kia EV4 Strips Away Cladding As It Continues High Speed Testing

Kia has stripped away some of the bulky cladding and camouflage from its latest EV4 prototype, providing us with an excellent opportunity to see the car’s production-spec bodywork in the flesh. As we’d long suspected, it looks extremely similar to the concept unveiled last year. Oftentimes, concept cars are launched with crazy, over-the-top designs that are heavily diluted down for the road. That’s not the way Kia rolls, at least not in recent years. For example, the Kia EV9 shares most of its dramatic design with the concept that previewed it as do the smaller EV3 and EV5 SUVs. It’ll be the same with the EV4.



