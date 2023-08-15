Kia EV5 Electric Compact SUV Shots Leaked In China

The new Kia EV5 electric SUV’s production-ready design and specs were revealed earlier than expected, thanks to the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. The compact model, which is set to make its official debut in the upcoming weeks, will be manufactured in China with plans for export to global markets. Kia’s designers certainly weren’t joking when they claimed that the EV5 concept unveiled in March 2023 closely resembled the upcoming production EV. The SUV’s appearance remains almost indistinguishable from the concept, featuring only minor alterations. The wheels come in two sizes, 18 or 19 inches in diameter, yet they maintain the same design as the 21-inch wheels showcased in the concept.



