Kia EV6 - A Super Car For The Masses?

The Kia EV6 is an athletic, stylish, four-door crossover that starts at just under $50,000 and does almost everything right.

As standard, its rear-wheel drive with its single motor making 225 horsepower. Configured with all-wheel drive, the EV6 packs a more than respectable 320 hp. Given it handles well out of the box and more power can be made at the expense of range, a performance model makes sense. Kia has not messed around with additional power, and the GT model comes in as Kia's fastest vehicle yet by a long shot.

With a change of motors and some enthusiastic tweaking, the EV6 GT generates a supercar level 576 hp with an instant 545 lb-ft of torque. There's more to the EV6 than just gobs of power, though.