A total of 11 owners of the Kia EV6, issued complaints about a loss of motive power, prompting the opening of a new Preliminary Evaluation by the Office of Defects Investigation (ODI) in the US. All of the affected vehicles come from the 2022 model year.

Several EV6 owners reported they heard a “loud pop noise” while driving, followed by a warning on the dashboard. Almost immediately after that, they experienced either a reduction or a complete loss of motive power.