Kia EV6 GT Is Now Available With A $9,500 Discount

Make no mistake, the Kia EV6 GT is a phenomenal high-performance electric vehicle but with an MSRP of $62,925, it’s not exactly affordable. Fortunately, shoppers in the U.S. thinking about placing an order could be eligible to save as much as $9,500 thanks to some generous new discounts. Those looking to buy the EV6 GT will receive $5,000 in Customer Cash on it and all other versions of the EV6. In addition, Kia has announced a $1,000 Bonus Cash incentive on the EV6 GT and is also offering a $1,000 loyalty discount for returning customers. The discounts for those looking to lease are even larger.



