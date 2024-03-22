Kia EV6 Refresh May Be Much More Than Trim And Wheels

Kia is preparing a well-deserved refresh for its EV6 compact, rumored to arrive later this year as a 2025 model. A heavily camouflaged prototype caught charging at an Ionity station alongside the current model shows that the Korean brand has bigger plans than a modest redesign. The EV6 is Kia's take on a sporty compact EV. It is still hesitating between crossover and hatchback body styles just like its cousin, the Hyundai Ioniq 5. The Kia EV6 is decidedly less crossovery, which conveys an even sportier stance. The EV6 design is as unconventional as it can get, but the Korean brand thinks it can do better than that. The jury is still out on whether this means looking even more outlandish or returning to conventional values.



Read Article