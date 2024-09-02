Kia EV9 Dealer Markups Are Getting Out Of Control As Prices Approach $85,000

Kia’s sixty-second Super Bowl commercial promotes the EV9 and will likely cost around $14 (£11 / €13) million to air. Unfortunately, a few greedy dealers could end up spoiling things.



After viewing the spot, we decided to check on dealer pricing and quickly found several vehicles listed for thousands of dollars above MSRP. Koons Kia in Woodbridge, Virginia as well as Owings Mills, Maryland seems to be one of the most prolific as they have several different models with sizeable markups.



At their Woodbridge location, a $77,110 EV9 GT-Line is listed for $83,105 which is $5,995 over MSRP. Not to be outdone, their Owings Mills location has a $75,235 EV9 Land priced at $82,235. That’s a difference of $7,000!





