Kia Finds If You Actually Build Cars That People Want They Make Not Buy A SUV

Agent009 submitted on 6/9/2025 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:42:36 PM

Views : 140 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

In a world increasingly clogged with crossovers and SUVs, it’s easy to forget that not everyone wants to drive a lifted box with vague handling and an identity crisis. Kia, thankfully, hasn’t forgotten. While the SUV trend marches on, the company recognizes there’s still a loyal following for hatchbacks, sedans, and wagons, and it’s getting ready to deliver more of them.
 
Kia is especially optimistic about these models in Europe, where the demand remains strong, as it recently told Autocar magazine. We must say that as more automakers stuff every lineup full of oversized utility blobs, this return to variety is genuinely refreshing.
 


Read Article


Kia Finds If You Actually Build Cars That People Want They Make Not Buy A SUV

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)