Kia Goes Tacoma Hunting With New Tasman Pickup - Does It Have A Chance?

After months of rumors, Kia finally confirmed that it would build a pickup truck called the Tasman. This shouldn't come as a surprise, as Hyundai first took the plunge in 2022 with the Santa Cruz. But these two models will have little in common, as the Tasman will be built on a ladder-frame chassis like every other midsize pickup truck in the USA (except the Honda Ridgeline). And we know it will be mid-size as Kia chose the Ford Ranger as a benchmark. While the clear leader in the segment is the Tacoma, Kia chose the Ranger because the Tasman is being developed in Australia, where the Ranger is the top dog. But the US has to be on Kia's radar with the Tasman; who wouldn't want a slice of the pie from which Toyota was able to sell 234,768 trucks during 2023?



Read Article