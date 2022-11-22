Kia Has An Identity Crisis - New Buyers Can't Read Their Logo

It's been almost two years since Kia underwent a rebranding exercise and revealed a new logo, but it seems that this new logo is confusing thousands of potential customers. Many are misreading "Kia" as "KN" and searching for the latter online, simply because the word isn't nearly as legible as it once was.

This isn't the news Kia would want to hear, especially with so much else going on at the moment. The Korean manufacturer is currently struggling with a second recall for the Kia Niro due to a potential fire risks, all while preparing for EV production to commence in the US and getting the ludicrously powerful EV6 GT ready for market.