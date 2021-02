The Kia Cadenza bowed out of the US market after just 1,265 units were sold last year. Kia is retiring the Cadenza in the US completely and, as expected, changing its name from K7 to K8 for the rest of the world. Kia announced the new car as "the first model for the rebirth of (the) Kia brand to exemplify its new purpose and ambitions for the future." It brings another alphanumerical name, new design language, and the K8 is the first model to wear Kia's new badge.



