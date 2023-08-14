Kia Hosts Atlanta Event To Hand Out Steering Wheel Locks And Software Upgrades

There’s little doubt that the ongoing spate of Hyundai and Kia vehicle thefts across North America has eroded trust among many owners and is hurting the sales of the two brands. However, Kia is trying to make things right and held a free anti-theft software upgrade event over the weekend at the Atlanta Civic Center. The event was held on Saturday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. in partnership with the Atlanta Police Department. Those who owned an eligible Kia model could get the new software installed free of charge at the event while owners of Kia models not eligible were able to pick up a free steering wheel lock.



