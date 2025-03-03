Kia/Hyundai Obliterate February Sales As Buyers Move To Affordability

The South Korean siblings Kia America and Hyundai Motor America have announced record-breaking sales figures during the second month of 2025. That's not odd when considering they ranked fourth overall last year behind GM, TMNA (Toyota Motor North America), and Ford Motor Company.



The brothers continue to pose some pretty spectacular figures across the US automotive market. Kia America announced it delivered no less than 63,303 units in February 2025, extending its record-breaking sales streak to five months on the back of gains from both ICE and electrified models.

The figure is more than nine percent better than in February 2024, with the Sportage, K4, Carnival MPV (+44%), and the flagship Telluride (+13%) fueling growth – plus electrified models have risen 22% compared to the same period last year.