Kia/Hyundai Testifies Car Thefts Are Due To Lack Of Police Effort

We've covered most storylines regarding the Kia and Hyundai vehicle thefts occurring across the nation. The Korean automaker is now being sued over the matter, with victims alleging that its negligence is causing them financial losses and even their peace of mind. However, the Kia and Hyundai conglomerate is fighting back, blaming the problem on "lax policing." As covered by Reuters, 17 cities have filed lawsuits against Kia and Hyundai, accusing the companies of failing to fit appropriate anti-theft technology into their vehicles. The automakers have now pushed for a U.S. judge to throw out the lawsuits. The core argument from the companies is that liability for thefts should not lie with them, given they resulted "from an unprecedented criminal social-media phenomenon."



