Kia/Hyundai Will Probably Begin Replacing Engines In Some Models

Hyundai has come a long way since the crummy Excel hatchbacks of the early 1990s. Today, the brand hits hard on reliability and is a paragon of electrification and driving enthusiasm, at least to those who have been paying attention. Arguably, this somewhat newfound reputation is a result of constant improvement and development of a strong product line. This progression has not happened without growing pains, though, as the company has had plenty of hiccups along the way. One of the most wide-reaching problems resulted in a class-action lawsuit for one of its most popular cars, the Sonata, and the associated warranty could reward owners with free replacement engines.

