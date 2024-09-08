Kia Introduces Full Sized K8 Executive Sedan In Korea At A Bargain Price

Launched in 2021 at home in South Korea, the big Kia K8 is the four-door sedan alternative to the defunct Cadenza (K7) and a rival of models like the Genesis G90, Volkswagen Arteon, or Chrysler 300 - but it's way cheaper than you can imagine.
 
Well, that is valid at home in South Korea, where the refreshed 2024 Kia K8 is available with a starting price of just 37,360,000 won if equipped with the base 2.5-liter gasoline engine and an automatic transmission in Noblesse Light trim. If we do the conversion at the current exchange rates, it starts from an incredible $27,347! Yep, that's right – this full-size executive car is at home as much as a $26,990 Kia K5 or a $27,190 Sportage compact crossover SUV!


