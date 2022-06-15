Kia Is Bringing A 577HP EV6 GT To Goodwood Festival Of Speed

While pitched as a family-friendly crossover, the Kia EV6 will become one of the fastest electric cars on sale in the form of the range-topping GT model. Goodwood’s Festival of Speed will mark the first dynamic debut for the car, where it’ll showcase its speed up the hill climb route. Between its drives up the 1.16-mile hill climb, the GT will be on static display at the ‘First Glance Paddock’ for the attendees to get a closer look.



Kia calls the EV6 GT an ‘all-electric high-performance crossover’, which sounds accurate given its two electric motors combine for an output of 577bhp and 740Nm of torque. Power is sent to all four wheels, giving the GT a Porsche Taycan-baiting 3.5-second 0-62mph time. Top speed also stands at an impressive 162mph.





Read Article