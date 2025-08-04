Kia Is Working On A New Pickup For The American Market

We’ve known about the Kia Tasman pickup for a while now, but it was always assumed the truck wouldn’t be available to American buyers. While that’s still true, the automaker’s CEO recently confirmed that it was working on a pickup truck for the U.S., but it won’t be the Tasman. At last week’s Seoul Mobility Show in South Korea, CEO Ho Sung Song told reporters that Kia was “studying” the idea and confirmed that the automaker would reveal more details at its annual Investor Day event on April 9. He noted that the Tasman isn’t destined for America, saying “We don’t develop that vehicle for the American market.”



Read Article