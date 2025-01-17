Kia Kids Act Like Animals Destroying Stolen Car

The Kia Challenge that started more than three years ago taught kids how to steal a car in only 25 seconds, and while the world expected the whole thing to end fast, this is not what is happening today.

The Kia Boys, which are groups of teenagers and children who like to steal cars for fun, continue to hit Kias and Hyundais parked on the side of the road despite the increased likelihood of coming across a patched model.

This is what happened recently in Detroit, where two kids have been caught on camera trying to rip apart the front bumper of what is believed to be a stolen Hyundai.