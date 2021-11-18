Kia May Be Replacing The Stinger With The EV6

Rumors about the Stinger going the way of the dodo have been swirling around for a while, but Kia still gave its sporty grand tourer a facelift in 2020. Latest reports from South Korea are claiming the BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe competitor will be going out of production at the start of the second quarter next year. The Sohari Plant in Gwangmyeong where the GT is made will be overhauled to accommodate the assembly of hybrid and electric vehicles. It does seem increasingly more likely Kia will pull the plug on the Stinger sooner rather than later. Asked by Autocar at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show whether there will be a second generation, design chief Karim Habib strongly suggested it's not going to happen: "The spirit of Stinger remains and will remain. I like to think that the EV6 has the genes of the GT. We’re doing to do a GT of that, and it has the Stinger in it.



