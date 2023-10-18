Kia Mobile App Goes Down Leaving Owners Locked Out Of Their Vehicles

As if everything else was alright in the Kia world, owners who purchased the latest-generation cars supporting the Kia Access mobile companion app ended up struggling with another issue.
 
The app went down a few hours ago due to a mysterious outage that knocked it offline. Kia did not release any comments on the problems, so it's impossible to tell what happened, but Kia owners have been struggling to access certain functionality for several hours.
 
The Kia Access app offers one-tap access to essential vehicle information, including maintenance, payments for models purchased with Kia financing, guides, videos, and the owner's manual.


