Kia Pauses EV6 GT Release In The US Market

The 2026 Kia EV6 GT has been “delayed until further notice” in the United States, a Kia spokesperson told Road & Track. The Korean automaker’s hottest electric car stateside is one of the best performance-oriented battery-powered vehicles out there, and it’s sad to see it go on hiatus, but there’s a good reason behind the company’s decision.
 
Sales of the Kia EV6 as a whole have been rough, to say the least, after the $7,500 federal tax credit went out the window late last year. In this year’s first two months, Kia sold just 1,140 EV6s in the U.S., less than half compared to the same period last year. 


