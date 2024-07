Kia is poised to take on the Volkswagen Golf with a striking new petrol-powered hatchback aimed at global markets – and an eventual European launch could be on the cards.

The new Kia K4 will be offered in North America, Asia and the Middle East as a Skoda Octavia-style liftback as well as a traditional five-door hatch. Kia provides a choice of atmospheric 147bhp 2.0-litre or turbocharged 190bhp 1.6-litre petrol engines.