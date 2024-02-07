Kia Posts Record June Sales Driven By Low Cost EV Demand

They say demand for electric vehicles has slowed down, but not for Kia, which just posted first-half record-breaking sales of such rides in the United States. At the same time, the Korean automaker states it achieved its second-best first-half sales ever. According to Kia, it parted ways with nearly 30,000 electric vehicles in the first six months of the year in the United States, out of which over 5,000 copies were delivered for the third consecutive month. The former number represents a 112% increase over the first half of 2023, proving that the company remains a strong player in this game. In total, Kia sold 386,460 vehicles in our market in the first half of 2024, slightly down from the 394,333 examples it delivered in the first half of last year. Its best-selling model by far was the Sportage crossover, which accounted for 79,853 sales. This model was closely followed by the Forte, with 70,473 sales. The Telluride completed the podium, accounting for 53,700 sales.



Read Article