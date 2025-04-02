Kia Proves Sedans Are Not Dead - New K4 Tops Sales Charts In January

The carpocalypse has claimed numerous victims including the Chevrolet Malibu, Ford Fusion, Mazda6, and Nissan Maxima. Given that, it’s surprising to see that Kia’s best-selling vehicle in January was a sedan.
The Korean automaker sold 11,616 K4s and Fortes last month, which made them Kia’s best-selling vehicle in January. They were followed closely by the Sportage, which found 11,357 buyers. Rounding out the podium was the aging, but immensely popular Telluride, which generated 8,771 sales.
Read Article