Kia Recalling 260,000 Optimas For Headliner Airbag Mount Issues

Hyundai's sister brand Kia is calling back precisely 257,998 vehicles produced for the 2012 and 2013 model years. The right and left headliner plates may not have been secured properly at the factory, resulting in the headliner plates detaching during side curtain airbag deployment.



The chronology begins on May 9th, when the South Korean automaker’s North American office was hit by a lawsuit alleging a metal bracket injuring the driver during the deployment of the side curtain airbag. The car in question is a MY2012 Optima equipped with a panoramic sunroof.



