Kia is recalling just over 1,200 EV6 and Niro EVs over a faulty drive shaft that can result in a loss of power.



The recall impacts the 2023 Kia EV6 and 2023-2024 Niro EV models. Kia says 1,243 vehicles are potentially affected.



In a letter to the NHTSA, Kia said it was recalling the EV6 and Niro EVs over a faulty drive shaft. One of the drive shafts may have been improperly heat-treated, allowing it to break under pressure, which could result in a loss of power.





