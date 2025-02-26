Kia Recalls 137,256 Seltos And Soul Models To Replace Bad Engines

Kia America has issued a pretty big and potentially expensive recall. As it happens, a little over 137,000 examples of the Seltos and Soul have been manufactured with iffy piston oil rings that may result in a seized engine.

The affected population is 137,256 vehicles produced with the 2.0-liter naturally aspirated inline-four engine known as the Nu in Hyundai-Kia vernacular. Equipped with multi-point injection rather than direct fuel injection, this particular version of the Nu is running the Atkinson cycle for improved thermal efficiency and fuel economy.

G4NH is the internal codename of this fellow, and its first application was the sixth-generation Hyundai Elantra. Over the years, the four-pot lump was also featured in the Kona, Tucson, Veloster, and Kia Forte. Model year 2025 saw the surprisingly popular Forte get replaced by the K4 in the US of A.