Kia Recalls 14,000 EV9 SUVs Over Failing Instrument Clusters

The described condition was caused by an over-the-air software update that Kia America discontinued on September 2, 2024. According to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, a single 2025 model with the suspect update has been distributed for sale by the Korean automaker.

Following a rising number of complaints alleging the intermittently blank digital instrument cluster problem, Kia's US division started looking into this matter on August 22. Together with the supplier – namely the Hyundai Mobis subsidiary of the Hyundai Motor Group – the folks at Kia America couldn't not duplicate the condition. September 25 saw the Kia Corporation of South Korea informed both of them of the incorrect software logic, advising Kia America to further investigate.