Kia Recalls 18,000 Stingers For Faulty Fuel Pump

An issue affecting the 2018-2021 Kia Stinger is leading to a safety recall. The problem, caused by a manufacturing defect, stems from the fuel pump, and could cause the vehicle to lose power at highway speeds, increasing the risk of an accident.

Fortunately, Kia is not yet aware of any injuries, collisions, or fatalities as a result of this problem. However, it will recall 18,224 Stingers equipped with the 2.0-liter Theta II engine, built between September 29, 2017, and January 20, 2021.

The automaker first became aware of the issue in May 2023 after reviewing field data, and noticing that a large number of replacements claims had been made for the car’s high pressure fuel pump. As a result, the Kia North America Safety Office opened an investigation into the issue.