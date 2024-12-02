Kia Recalls 2024 Telluride For Self Destructing Engines

Agent009 submitted on 2/12/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:37:48 PM

Views : 166 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoevolution.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Kia's largest internal combustion-engined crossover has been hit with a safety recall for a problem that increases the risk of a fire. According to Kia America, the V6 engine's valve springs may have been damaged during manufacturing by a supplier from South Korea by the name of Daewonkangup.

Fatigue cracking ultimately results in the valve springs breaking while driving, leading to a loss of motive power. The South Korean automaker couldn't rule out the possibility of a connecting rod punching a hole in the block, thus explaining the increased risk of a fire. Kia started investigating this condition in November 2023, following a techline case regarding a pop noise while driving followed by smoke coming from the engine compartment.


Read Article


Kia Recalls 2024 Telluride For Self Destructing Engines

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)