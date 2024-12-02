Kia Recalls 2024 Telluride For Self Destructing Engines

Kia's largest internal combustion-engined crossover has been hit with a safety recall for a problem that increases the risk of a fire. According to Kia America, the V6 engine's valve springs may have been damaged during manufacturing by a supplier from South Korea by the name of Daewonkangup.



Fatigue cracking ultimately results in the valve springs breaking while driving, leading to a loss of motive power. The South Korean automaker couldn't rule out the possibility of a connecting rod punching a hole in the block, thus explaining the increased risk of a fire. Kia started investigating this condition in November 2023, following a techline case regarding a pop noise while driving followed by smoke coming from the engine compartment.





