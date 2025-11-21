Kia Recalls 250,000 Vehicles For Melting Gas Tanks

 More than 250,000 Kia vehicles are under recall due to an issue that may cause fuel tanks to melt. 
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration announced the recall in a Nov. 17 notice. The safety notice includes 2021-2024 Kia K5 models manufactured at Kia Georgia from Mar. 27, 2020, through Jan. 23, 2024. 
 
The affected models have a 1.6L turbocharged gasoline direct injection engine, the recall said. Kia said the 2025 K5 models were not affected by the recall because they don't have the 1.6L T-GDI engine.


