Kia Recalls 80,000 Niro Models For Airbags That Deploy Without Notice

Kia is recalling 80,225 Niro crossovers equipped with a manual front passenger seat because one of the front passenger airbags may not deploy in case of a crash or it may deploy randomly when driving. 
 
Affected vehicles include certain 2023 to 2025 Niro EV, Niro Hybrid and Niro Plug-in Hybrid models that were built between 2022 and 2024. Besides the airbag issues described above, other problems could occur, including the inability to turn off the front passenger airbag when using a child seat or the deactivation of the seatbelt pre-tensioner.


