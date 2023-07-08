Kia Recalls ALL Hybrid Niros Made Before 2023 For Fire Risk

An electronics issue in the hydraulic clutch actuators in a total of 121,411 Niro Hybrid and Plug-in Hybrids in the U.S. is leading to a major recall for Kia. Although no fires have been reported in the field yet, the automaker with a checkered safety record has found in testing that the risk of one exists. Kia North America’s Safety Office first became aware of the problem in January of this year, when it received reports of an incident in which, after the hybrid warning light illuminated, dealers found localized heat damage to a Niro Hybrid’s hydraulic clutch actuator connector and harness.



