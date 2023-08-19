Kia Recalls Over 50,000 2023 Sorentos Because Safety Stickers May Peel Off

Federal motor vehicle safety standards were adopted to ensure the safety of the occupants and other traffic participants. On the other hand, certain standards are somewhat ridiculous. FMVSS 208 section 4.5.1 stands out as being one of the most absurd of the bunch.

Said federal motor vehicle safety standard requires automakers to equip their vehicles with permanently affixed sun visor airbag warning labels. Emphasis on permanently affixed. Recall number 23V-579 concerns a little over 50,000 vehicles equipped with labels that may peel off. Given that the law is the law, Kia was required to call back the MY23 Sorento.