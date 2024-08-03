Kia Recalls V6 Powered Stinger For Fire Risk

Kia's US and Canadian divisions have issued separate recalls concerning the 2018 through 2023 model year Stinger and 2019 through 2020 model year K900. The problem is exclusive to vehicles equipped with the 3.3L twin-turbocharged V6

Over in Canada, no fewer than 5,526 vehicles have been recalled. The NHTSA lists 36,248 units in the United States, bringing the grand total to 41,774 sedans. According to the South Korean automaker, the left turbocharger oil feed pipe and hose assembly are prone to deteriorating, therefore leading to an oil leak. If said oil gets on a hot component (think exhaust manifold), that would greatly increase the risk of an underhood fire.