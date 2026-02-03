Kia Sales Explode In January With Best Sales Ever

Kia America says it continues the "winning streak" from 2025 with record January 2026 sales and a bunch of new accolades for some of its models in the lineup.

Last year, Kia America posted its highest-ever annual sales in history, surpassing the 800k mark for the first time after a seven-percent increase in sales from 2024. The South Korean automaker’s subsidiary delivered 852,155 units in 2025, and it was actually the third consecutive year that Kia set a new all-time annual sales record.

Naturally, alongside the overall company, there were also some individual models that posted best-ever annual sales totals: Carnival (+44 percent); Sportage (+13 percent); Telluride (+7 percent); and K4 (+1 percent). The popular Kia Sportage crossover SUV also delivered the all-time best annual performance by a Kia model.