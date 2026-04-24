Kia Slashes EV6 Electric Crossover Price By $5,000

The American-made Kia EV6 electric crossover, which is one of the best-rounded EVs out there, just got a lot more compelling. That’s because Kia just slashed the price of the 2026 model by at least $5,000, making it cheaper than the ubiquitous Tesla Model Y.

According to Car and Driver, the entry-level 2026 Kia EV6 Light starts from $39,445, including destination. That’s $5,000 less than the 2025 model, and it undercuts the bare-bones Tesla Model Y Rear-Wheel Drive (previously known as the Standard) by $2,185.