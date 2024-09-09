Kia Slows Rollout Of US Produced EV9 Electric SUV Due To Biden Eligibility Policies

Kia has started building the all-electric EV9 at its plant in West Point, Georgia, but because of the intricacies of the $7,500 federal EV tax credit, it is not in any rush to ramp up production. According to the chief operating officer of Kia America, Steve Center, the rules to qualify for the full tax credit are complex, particularly in regards to the assembly of battery packs. In the case of the EV9, it is only eligible for $3,750 of the tax credit when purchased new, because its battery does not yet meet eligibility criteria.



