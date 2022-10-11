Kia Stinger GT Bows Out Of UK Market Replaced By 577HP EV6 GT

The Kia Stinger GT sports saloon has been taken off sale in the UK after five years, ahead of the feisty new Kia EV6 GT replacing it as the Korean firm's dedicated performance offering. The Stinger has always been a low-volume contributor to Kia's UK sales, shifting just over 2300 units since launch in 2017, but is described as "totemic" for the Korean brand, serving as a "bold statement of intent" for its performance car aspirations. The electric Kia EV6 GT is the next step in the evolution of the brand's GT line and is due to reach UK customers in the final weeks of 2022. It is not a direct replacement, but in its positioning and conception, it is a logical spiritual successor.



