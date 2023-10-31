Kia Takes On Urban Warrior Mode With Kona Jayde Concept For SEMA 2023

SEMA 2023 is finally here, and Hyundai is set to debut an "urban adventure vehicle" based on the Kona called the Kona Jayde Concept. Created in collaboration with the brand's genuine parts and accessory supplier Mobis, the vehicle is ready to take the city streets by storm with oodles of style, a Thule roof box, and a vintage electric bike to help you slip through rush hour traffic in style.



The Kona has been redesigned for 2024 with new features that make the already impressive vehicle even better. Powertrains are the same as before, but we're getting a thoroughly refreshed Kona EV that now boasts 200 hp and 260 miles of range. The company wants to show off just how good the platform is for any lifestyle, and what better way to do that than with a cool concept for SEMA?





Read Article