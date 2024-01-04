Kia Tasman Pickup Caught Testing On US Soil

Kia was recently spotted testing a pickup truck wearing heavy camouflage in Southern California that appeared to be the Tasman. While these spy photos, sent to us by Kindel Media, in no way confirm that Kia is planning to sell the pickup truck in the US, they can certainly add some fuel to the fire.

The Kia Tasman, which is bound for Australia and other overseas markets, will compete in the mid-size category against the likes of the Chevrolet Colorado, GMC Canyon, Ford Ranger, Nissan Frontier, and the best-seller in the segment, the Toyota Tacoma.