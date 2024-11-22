Kia Tasman Pickup May Enter The US Market As A General Motors Product

Hyundai will be selling a new breed of trucks in the near future. But rather than developing a brand-new platform or making its version of the newly introduced Tasman of its sister company, Kia, the Korean marque is said to be turning to an unlikely partner for these hulking machines: General Motors. The information came from South Korea's Pulse, stipulating that Hyundai Motor chairman Euisun Chung met with GM chairman and chief executive officer Mary Barra earlier this month. The meeting reportedly happened in the US, with the joint development of pickup trucks as the main topic. Of note, the two auto giants recently signed a memorandum of understanding in September.



