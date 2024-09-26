Kia Tasman Pickup To Debut In Saudi Arabia Next Month

The Kia Tasman pickup truck may celebrate its global premiere at the Jeddah International Motor Show running from October 29 through to November 2 in Saudi Arabia.

While choosing to unveil this important new model in Saudi Arabia might seem like an odd choice for Kia, the Tasman is intended for sale throughout the Middle East, and the truth is, there are fewer and fewer important international auto shows where it can be showcased to the public. Deliveries of the Tasman should begin in 2025.