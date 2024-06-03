Kia Tasman To Be A Ranger Competitor - With The Current State Of Quality At Ford Does It Have A Shot?

South Korean automaker Kia may try to keep the upcoming Tasman away from prying eyes, but at the same time, it continues the testing phase in Europe's freezing north. That said, another prototype was immortalized by our spies recently, hiding its design cues beneath thick camouflage.

Once the wraps come off, we expect the pickup to feature an intricate styling up front. It should feature vertical daytime running lights inspired by the ones of the EV9 and Sorento and what appears to be a rather large grille.

Its overall shape is boxy, and it features vertical LED taillamps on each side of the tailgate. The rear bumper has a recess for the license plate, and we can also see the large side mirrors. We wouldn't hold our breath for any radical gizmos, as this will be a traditional workhorse with the usual ICE power and a body-on-frame construction.