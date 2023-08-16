Kia Teases 1000 Unit EV6 Special Edition For Monterey Car Week

Kia is coming to Monterey Car Week with a new limited edition model based on the EV6 electric crossover. The Korean automaker hasn't shared much but said the vehicle will be limited to 1,000 units. Described as the "designer's choice," the special EV6 will boast unique interior and exterior colors.

A single close-up image of the car has been shared, showing gorgeous dark green metallic paintwork, a color not currently offered for the EV6. We're curious to see whether all 1,000 examples will receive this classy finish or if other hues will be offered.