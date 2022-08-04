Kia Teases 2023 Telluride Before New York Debut

A refreshed 2023 Telluride will debut next week, Kia confirmed Thursday. The updated three-row SUV will be unveiled on April 13 during a press conference at the New York Auto Show .



Kia released a pair of teasers giving us our first glimpse of the tweaked Telluride. We don't expect too much to change on the outside -- which is fine, since the Telluride is already quite attractive -- but it looks like Kia has big plans for this SUV's interior. As you can see in the photo below, there's a new dashboard design, the highlight of which is a single housing that'll incorporate two digital displays. This should be similar to what Kia uses in a number of its newer products, including the Carnival and EV6.















